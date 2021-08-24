Advertisement
1,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 today

Aug 24, 2021 14:08 By radiokerrynews
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 307 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 55 were in intensive care.

The 14-day incidence is now 526 per 100,000 population.

Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, says this is an extremely high incidence of disease circulating in communities.

Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan believes we will soon reach the peak of the current wave of infections caused by the Delta variant.

 

