1,558 cases of COVID-19 confirmed this evening

Aug 16, 2021 18:08 By radiokerrynews
1,558 cases of COVID-19 confirmed this evening
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 262 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 51 are in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, says despite growing levels of vaccination, there’s now a very high level of disease circulating in the community.

He says the Delta variant has allowed COVID-19 regain a foothold in Ireland, which puts everyone at risk.

He’s asking people to get vaccinated when one is offered, and for people to be cautious and closely follow public health advice over the coming weeks, in particular in the run up to schools reopening.

