1,508 cases of COVID-19 reported this evening

A further 1,508 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

As of 8am today, 206 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 33 were in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan says COVID-19 is circulating to a significant degree in the community.

He says, however, that the public’s ongoing adherence to public health advice, high levels of vaccine uptake, and ongoing community engagement with testing centres is encouraging.