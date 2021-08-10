Advertisement
News

1,508 cases of COVID-19 reported this evening

Aug 10, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
1,508 cases of COVID-19 reported this evening 1,508 cases of COVID-19 reported this evening
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
Share this article

A further 1,508 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team  this evening.

As of 8am today, 206 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 33 were in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan says COVID-19 is circulating to a significant degree in the community.

Advertisement

He says, however, that the public’s ongoing adherence to public health advice, high levels of vaccine uptake, and ongoing community engagement with testing centres is encouraging.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus