15% increase of passenger numbers in Kerry Airport in summer months

Oct 18, 2023 13:25 By radiokerrynews
15% increase of passenger numbers in Kerry Airport in summer months
The number of passengers travelling through Kerry Airport increased by 15% over the summer months.

Between May and September this year, the airport saw a rise of nearly 27,000 people flying on all Ryanair routes, compared to the same period last year.

Kerry Airport CEO, John Mulhern says, the demand for these routes, combined with the introduction of Chalair’s new seasonal service to Brittany, contributed to the rise.

Mr Mulhern says Kerry Airport is well on its way to exceeding passenger numbers for 2022, when over 356,000 people passed through the Farranfore airport.

 

