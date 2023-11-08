Advertisement
15 complaints relating to hedge-cutting lodged in Tralee MD this year

Nov 8, 2023 08:09 By radiokerrynews
15 complaints relating to hedge-cutting lodged in Tralee MD this year
Fifteen complaints relating to hedge-cutting were lodged in the Tralee Municipal District this year.

The figures were provided by Kerry County Council following a query from Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris.

They show that fifty 21-day hedge-cutting advisory notices were issues in the MD and of these 35 have been cut to date.

Fourteen of these are still within the 21-day period.

The council says its roads enforcement officer is extremely active in monitoring the condition of roadside hedges throughout the MD.

 

