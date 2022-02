An additional 145 jobs were created last year in Kerry by Local Enterprise Office-supported companies.

The LEO’s 2021 Employment Survey show its portfolio grew to 285 businesses.

986 full-time jobs and 286 part-time jobs were recorded, giving a net creation of 145 jobs.

The food sector performed particularly well, as businesses adapted to the crisis and established distribution networks.

Kerry LEO says many businesses showed creativity in adapting to the requirement to move online.