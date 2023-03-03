Advertisement
144 applications in Kerry to provide school transport for children with special needs

Mar 3, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
There have been 144 applications in Kerry to provide transport for children with additional needs for the current school year.

The school transport is provided to children with special educational needs to attend the nearest school to where they live or which can meet their education needs.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley has released the figures which cover the period up to the beginning of February.

Nationally, as of February 9th, there were over 5000 applications for the 2022/23 school year.

The minister was answering a question in the Dáil from Labour TD Sean Sherlock.

 

Tags used in this article
