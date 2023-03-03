144 applications in Kerry to provide school transport for children with special needs

There have been 144 applications in Kerry to provide transport for children with additional needs for the current school year.

The school transport is provided to children with special educational needs to attend the nearest school to where they live or which can meet their education needs.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley has released the figures which cover the period up to the beginning of February.

Advertisement

Nationally, as of February 9th, there were over 5000 applications for the 2022/23 school year.

The minister was answering a question in the Dáil from Labour TD Sean Sherlock.