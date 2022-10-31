Advertisement
13 vacant property refurbishment grant applications made to Kerry County Council

Oct 31, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
13 vacant property refurbishment grant applications made to Kerry County Council
13 applications have been made to Kerry County Council under the vacant property refurbishment grant.

The grant was launched by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien in July as part of the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund.

It’s focused on supporting the refurbishment of vacant homes and is being delivered by local authorities to provide new choices for people to live in towns and villages.

Of the 13 applications made in Kerry, none have been approved as of the beginning of September.

Nationally, 169 applications have been made with 19 approved.

The figures were provided by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien following a question from Independent TD Noel Grealish.

