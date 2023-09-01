13% increase in price of new rentals in Kerry

There’s been a 13% increase in the cost of rent in Kerry in the past year.

That’s according to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB)’s Q1 2023 Rent Index, which is based on actual rents paid for new tenancies in the private rental sector.

Kerry is now one of 16 counties where the standardised average rent in new tenancies is above €1,000 per month.

This latest Residential Tenancies Board rent index shows that the standardised average rent in new tenancies in Kerry in the first three months of this year was over €1,060 (€1,061.70).

Rents in Kerry increased by almost 4% (3.9%) from the last three months of 2022, to the first three months of this year.

When compared to the first three months of last year, rents for new tenancies in Kerry have increased by 13.1% from €939 (€938.82) to over €1,060.

In the first quarter of this year, the average rents across the local electoral areas in Kerry were: €1,160 (€1,159.56) in Killarney, €1,113 (€1,113.48) in Tralee, €992 (€992.45) in Kenmare, and €877 (€876.84) in Listowel.

There are no average rents for Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne in this report, as areas with less than 30 observations aren’t published.

Of the 14,085 private tenancies newly registered with the RTB in the first three months of the year, 2.5% were in Kerry.