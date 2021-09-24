12,500 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

There are 12,500 people on waiting lists for appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of August.

The figures for the end of August, show the numbers waiting were up 187 people on the previous month, but down 637 over the past year.

Of the numbers, 1,041 patients are on inpatient and day case lists at UHK; that’s down 344 in the past year, but up 35 from the end of July.

The majority of those patients, 816, are waiting up to six months.

The figures also show there are 11,422 people seeking outpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, up 141 since July, but down almost 300 (293) in the past year.

Over a third of those (4,245) are waiting up to six months, while a quarter, (3,302), are on waiting lists for outpatient appointments for 18 months or more.

A further 220 patients have a scheduled appointment date for inpatient or day cases.

There are also another 2,560 people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.