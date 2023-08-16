Advertisement
News

12 winners announced at the People of UHK Awards ceremony

Aug 16, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrynews
12 winners announced at the People of UHK Awards ceremony 12 winners announced at the People of UHK Awards ceremony
Share this article

12 staff members were honoured at the People of UHK Awards ceremony.

The event celebrates University Hospital Kerry staff who show compassion, dedication and innovation.

The hospital received almost 500 nominations from the public and UHK team members.

Advertisement

The award winners for 2023 were:

Patient Care Awards (Nominated by the public)

Vivian Fogarty (Newborn Hearing Screener)

Advertisement

Joann Malik (Advanced Midwife Practitioner)

Jack O’Connor (Surgical SHO)

Joe Diggins (Catering Dept)

Advertisement

Elaine Dennehy (Renal Nurse Specialist)

Deirdre Colgan (Nurse Sonographer)

Nominated by UHK staff, the Leadership Award was given to Mairéad Brosnahan (Specialist CNM, Diabetes).

Advertisement

Ann Riordan, CNM in Rheumatology, received the People of UHK Award.

Jim O’Mahony, Senior Medical Scientist, received special recognition for UHK Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Cashal Ward won Team of the Year Award.

Advertisement

CSSD Attendant, Cora Walsh and Carpenter Carty Donohue both won the Unsung Champion Award.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus