12 winners announced at the People of UHK Awards ceremony

12 staff members were honoured at the People of UHK Awards ceremony.

The event celebrates University Hospital Kerry staff who show compassion, dedication and innovation.

The hospital received almost 500 nominations from the public and UHK team members.

The award winners for 2023 were:

Patient Care Awards (Nominated by the public)

Vivian Fogarty (Newborn Hearing Screener)

Joann Malik (Advanced Midwife Practitioner)

Jack O’Connor (Surgical SHO)

Joe Diggins (Catering Dept)

Elaine Dennehy (Renal Nurse Specialist)

Deirdre Colgan (Nurse Sonographer)

Nominated by UHK staff, the Leadership Award was given to Mairéad Brosnahan (Specialist CNM, Diabetes).

Ann Riordan, CNM in Rheumatology, received the People of UHK Award.

Jim O’Mahony, Senior Medical Scientist, received special recognition for UHK Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Cashal Ward won Team of the Year Award.

CSSD Attendant, Cora Walsh and Carpenter Carty Donohue both won the Unsung Champion Award.