Of the 157 new Gardaí who graduated today, 12 are from Kerry.

The new members, 102 men and 55 women, bring the total number of sworn Gardaí to 14,100.

They began training in October 2023 and will start operational duties in the coming weeks.

In total, 11 of the new probationers will be based in the southern region, which includes all of Munster bar Waterford.

A further 294 recruit gardaí are currently in training.