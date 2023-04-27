Advertisement
News

118 new dwellings completed in Kerry in the first quarter of 2023

Apr 27, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
118 new dwellings completed in Kerry in the first quarter of 2023 118 new dwellings completed in Kerry in the first quarter of 2023
Share this article

118 new dwellings were completed in Kerry in the first quarter of the year.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The report found that the South-West region of Kerry and Cork, had the largest relative increase in completions, compared to the same period on the year before, at over 37% (37.3%).

Advertisement

According to the report, 118 new dwellings were completed in the county in the first three months of 2023.

55 of the completed dwellings were single houses; scheme houses accounted for 50 dwellings; and 13 apartments were completed over the period.

The figures, compiled by the CSO, show that the most completions were in the Listowel Local Electoral Area, with 34 new dwellings.

Advertisement

30 new dwellings were completed in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne LEA, 8 within the Castleisland MD and 22 in Corca Dhuibhne.

22 new dwellings were completed in the first quarter of the year in the Kenmare LEA; 21 were finished in Killarney; while in the Tralee LEA, 11 new dwellings were completed.

Nationally, The annual rate of new home builds exceeded 30,000 for the first time since 2009, with over 6,700 new homes completed in the first three months of the year.

Advertisement

An increase of almost 20 per cent on the same period last year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus