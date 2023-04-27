118 new dwellings completed in Kerry in the first quarter of 2023

118 new dwellings were completed in Kerry in the first quarter of the year.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The report found that the South-West region of Kerry and Cork, had the largest relative increase in completions, compared to the same period on the year before, at over 37% (37.3%).

According to the report, 118 new dwellings were completed in the county in the first three months of 2023.

55 of the completed dwellings were single houses; scheme houses accounted for 50 dwellings; and 13 apartments were completed over the period.

The figures, compiled by the CSO, show that the most completions were in the Listowel Local Electoral Area, with 34 new dwellings.

30 new dwellings were completed in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne LEA, 8 within the Castleisland MD and 22 in Corca Dhuibhne.

22 new dwellings were completed in the first quarter of the year in the Kenmare LEA; 21 were finished in Killarney; while in the Tralee LEA, 11 new dwellings were completed.

Nationally, The annual rate of new home builds exceeded 30,000 for the first time since 2009, with over 6,700 new homes completed in the first three months of the year.

An increase of almost 20 per cent on the same period last year.