11 new public transport routes proposed for Kerry in Connecting Ireland plan

11 new public transport routes are being proposed for Kerry in the NTA’s Connecting Ireland plan.

The National Transport Authority has published proposed public transport improvements across the country and a period of consultation has begun. The National Transport Authority (NTA) is proposing an overall increase of approximately 25% in rural bus services as part of a five-year plan.

In Kerry, 11 new routes are proposed, including: Tralee-Castlegregory three days a week; Tarbert-Killorglin three days a week; Fenit-Kerry Airport four days a week; and Cahersiveen-Knightstown three times a week.

There are also proposals for a new, two-way Ring of Kerry loop, replacing existing routes and to run at least five days a week. Other areas in Kerry which could see improved connectivity include Currans, Killarney and Ballybunion.

Regional corridors are also proposed, which would add to existing routes by increasing service frequency. The NTA says that over 100 rural villages will benefit from frequent public transport services.

People can give their views on the NTA’s website.