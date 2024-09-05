10th anniversary celebrations for Shannon Airport Group

The Shannon Airport Group has celebrated its 10th anniversary. An independent report published by Oxford Economics on The Shannon Airport Group in 2023 found that the Group annually contributes almost €4 billion to Ireland’s GDP. The group supports over 20 thousand jobs and contributes €643 million in tax revenues.

The group owns and operates Shannon Airport and a significant property portfolio at its Shannon Campus. Over €178 million has been invested across the airport and commercial property business as part of the Group’s development strategy.

Shannon Airport is on track to reach two million passengers for first time since 2009. The airport caters to 33 destinations across Europe, the UK and the US. Most recently a new service to New York-JFK began earlier this summer. The airport has also increased flying frequency to nine of its most popular summer sun destinations, including Alicante, Faro and Lanzarote.

Shannon remains the only airport along the Wild Atlantic Way route to offer transatlantic flights to New York, Newark, Boston, and Chicago. It remains one of only two airports in Europe to offer preclearance to US-bound passengers. The new Mobile Passport Control app was introduced in February. This allows passengers to complete part of the preclearance process prior to their arrival at Shannon Airport.

Shannon Airport is crucial in restoring balance to Ireland's aviation landscape. Not only does it support the Government’s goal of a balanced regional economy, but also has the potential to reduce the ongoing issue of congestion in Dublin Airport.

The Shannon Airport Group’s commercial property business has experienced remarkable growth over the last 10 years, and is the largest multi-sectoral business park outside of Dublin, with over 300 companies hosted. These businesses represent a wide range of industries, including life sciences, aviation, autonomous vehicles, engineering and medical devices. Future expansion is planned with the business park set to remain a cornerstone of the region’s economic development, fostering collaboration and growth.