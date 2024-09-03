Advertisement
Shannon Airport Group seek planning permission for construction of two new buildings in airport business park

Sep 3, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport Group seek planning permission for construction of two new buildings in airport business park
Artists impression of the two new buildings planned for the Shannon Airport Business Park
The Shannon Airport Group is seeking to add two new state-of-the-art industrial buildings to its commercial property portfolio.

The group has lodged a planning application to Clare County Council for the construction of a 63,000 sq. ft. Industrial Unit and a 40,000 sq. ft. Research and Development Unit.

The proposed buildings will be located in the West Zone of the Shannon Airport Business Park, with direct access to the motorway feeding Limerick, Galway and Dublin.

The proposed designs provide for office and warehouse spaces, yard spaces, 286 dedicated on-site car parking spaces, roof and ground mounted photo voltaic panels for on-site generation of renewable energy, and EV charging areas.

