Shannon Airport celebrates 15th anniversary of US preclearance services at the airport

Shannon Airport is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their US preclearance services at the airport.

Shannon Airport remains one of only two airports in Europe to have US preclearance facilities.

The recent introduction of a Mobile Passport Control App (MPC) for passengers has further improved the process.

US-bound passengers can now complete part of the preclearance process on the app before coming to the airport.

The app is free and designed to streamline the entry process into the U.S by reducing inspection time at the preclearance facility in Shannon Airport.

In August 2009, Shannon became the first airport in the world, outside of the Americas to introduce full preclearance for passengers, allowing them to avoid lengthy immigration queues upon arrival.