Shannon Airport launch new app that features augmented reality and smartwatch integration to enhance customer experience

Jul 9, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport launch new app that features augmented reality and smartwatch integration to enhance customer experience
Munster Rugby players L-R Ethan Coughlan, Fineen Wycherley and Oli Jager at Shannon Airport for the launch of the airport's new mobile app. Picture by Arthur Ellis.
Shannon Airport has launched a new app which is the first of its kind in Ireland.

Passengers will be able to receive real time flight tracking updates and push notifications directly to their smart watch.

It will also offer an augmented reality bag size checker, where passengers can measure their bag size at home to ensure it complies with specific airline guidelines.

Car parking will also be modernized allowing passengers to pay for parking with the click of a button on their phone and be able to easily locate their car upon their return with the ‘Pin My Car’ feature.

Trevor Curran, Marketing Manager at Shannon Airport said, "We are proud to be the first airport in Ireland to offer app features like smartwatch integration and augmented reality bag size checkers and we can’t wait to see what our passengers think."

The app is available to download for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

