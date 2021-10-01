Advertisement
1,059 new cases of COVID-19 this evening

Oct 1, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
1,059 new cases of COVID-19 this evening
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 308 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 59 were in ICU.

 

