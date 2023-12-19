Advertisement
News

10,000 girls and women living in Ireland who’ve had female genital mutilation procedure

Dec 19, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
10,000 girls and women living in Ireland who've had female genital mutilation procedure
A detective superintendent says there are 10,000 girls and women living in Ireland who’ve had a female genital mutilation (FGM) procedure carried out on them.

Detective Superintendent Ian Lackey of the Garda National Protective Services was speaking as Operation Limelight gets underway at Kerry Airport.

This is a multi-agency operation to raise awareness surrounding FGM and the girls, including babies, who may be at risk.

FGM is a common practice in parts of Africa, Middle East and Asia.

An Garda Síochána and the Border Management Unit will run the operation at the Farranfore airport over six days during Christmas.

Detective Superintendent Ian Lackey explains some of the of the signs that indicate this barbaric procedure has or is about to be undertaken:

Advertisement
Advertisement

