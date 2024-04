One-hundred business event planners and global incentive suppliers from North America are in Kerry this week.

They are taking part in the X-Change Global MICE conference.

The group arrived in Killarney on Monday and they’ll take part in a series of networking events and will experience the best of what Killarney has to offer.

The MICE conference is being hosted by the Great Southern Killarney Hotel and Radisson Blu Royal Hotel Dublin.