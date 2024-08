The outgoing Rose of Tralee says she's had a whirlwind of a year.

Róisín Wiley who won the title representing New York last year has been speaking as the festival officially begins in Tralee this afternoon.

Her successor will be announced at the Kerry Sports Academy on Tuesday night.

Reflecting on the past year, Róisín says she'd encourage anyone consdiering to take part in the festival to go for it.