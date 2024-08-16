The 2024 Rose of Tralee International Festival begins today.

The 32 women competing for this year's title conclude their Rose tour of Ireland with a visit to Listowel this morning, taking in the Lartigue Monorail, the Greenway, and the Listowel Arms Hotel.

The Roses have already visited the Kerry Cliffs, Ionad an Bhlaoscaid, O'Carrolls Cove and Sneem - trips that have been organised in association with Kerry County Council.

This year's festival - which began in 1959 - officially starts when the 32 Roses arrive in Tralee this afternoon.

They're due to meet the Rose Buds - young girls who accompany the Roses - for the first time at around midday.

This will be followed by a function at the Meadowlands Hotel which provides accommodation for the Roses and is one of the official festival sponsors.

From 3.45pm, Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy along with other elected members of the Tralee Municipal District will host a ceremony to officially welcome the Roses, their escorts, and Rosebuds at the Island of Geese.

It marks the start of events over the coming days for the Rose of Tralee International Festival and Féile Thrá Lí.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will be televised next Monday and Tuesday with the winner announced on Tuesday night.