Government urged to introduce latte levy after BBC article praises Killarney coffee cup initiative

Aug 16, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Government urged to introduce latte levy after BBC article praises Killarney coffee cup initiative
A leading figure promoting tourism, sustainability and business in Killarney has welcomed a BBC website article praising the town.

The article titled, 'The incredible reinvention of Ireland's 'awful' tourist town', commends several initiatives introduced in Killarney including the banning of single-use coffee cups.

Johnny McGuire is  co-president of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and is involved with the environmental group, Killarney Mountain Meitheal.

He says Killarney is delighted by the praise it's received on the BBC website - one of the most visited and trusted sites in the world.

However, Mr McGuire says the government now needs follow Killarney's lead and introduce a national tax on disposable coffee cups.

