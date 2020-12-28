New North Kerry floating LNG planning to be lodged in Spring

A new planning application for a project that would allow the importation of liquefied natural gas into North Kerry will be lodged in February or March.

The original planning for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank was quashed by a European court this year.

Global energy giant New Fortress Energy is expected to lodge the application for a floating gas terminal off the Tarbert Ballylongford land bank.

In November, the High Court formally quashed planning permission for the Shannon LNG project, ending a 12-year process for the development of an LNG plant on the land.

After the original ten-year planning permission lapsed, Friends of the Irish Environment sought a judicial review on the extension of the permission.

The environmental charity took a case against the extension to the European Court of Justice, which found in favour of the charity.

The development of an LNG plant was not included in the new coalition’s programme for government earlier this year.

John Fox of Tarbert Development Association says the new planning application will be for a different type of project that will, if approved, bring jobs.