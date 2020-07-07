New COVID-19 information website for pregnant women in Kerry

A new website has been set up with information on COVID-19 for pregnant women in Kerry and across the south of the country.

It was launched by Ireland South Women & Infants Directorate, a network of maternity hospitals and units including University Hospital Kerry, Cork University Maternity Hospital, and units in Waterford and Tipperary.

Coronavirus.irelandsouthwid.ie is intended for pregnant women during COVID-19 and features information on how woman can educate, prepare, and protect themselves as an expectant mother, listing useful websites from trusted sources.

It details how University Hospital Kerry is offering a variety of informative videos online covering labour, antenatal education, and breastfeeding.

Key frequently asked questions are covered such attending check-ups, presence of birth partners, and provision of breastfeeding supports.

The site provides accurate information and shares the latest literature and research regarding pregnancy and COVID-19 in an accessible way; it’s based on guidance by RCPI Institute of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Director of Midwifery at University Hospital Kerry, Sandra O’Connor says they’re delighted to offer expectant mothers this resource, which aims to centralise key information to limit their stress during COVID-19.