New CEO appointed to Kerry Foods

A new CEO has been appointed to Kerry Foods.

Nick Robinson will head up the division of Kerry Group.

Mr Robinson, who joined the company in 2017, is the current Managing Director of Consumer Brands for Kerry Foods and will transition to his new role over the next two months.

He previously worked with Diageo and Coca-Cola.

Kerry Group CEO, Edmond Scanlon said Mr Robinson is stepping into the role at a very interesting time as the food industry responds in innovative ways to changing consumer behaviour due to COVID-19.