New car park and access road at Tomies Wood officially opened

A new car park and access road to Tomies Wood in Killarney have been officially opened.

The Minister of State for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, opened them on a visit to Killarney National Park this week.

The new car park consists of 26 spaces.

Minister Noonan planted an oak tree to mark the occasion, before raising the Green Flag at Killarney House and Gardens.

He thanked the staff of the National Parks and Wildlife Service for their continued commitment, and said he is proud to work alongside them.