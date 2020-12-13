New car park and access road at Tomies Wood officially opened

By
radiokerrynews
-
The Minister of State for Housing, Local Government & Heritage, Malcolm Noonan TD, (left) visited Killarney National Park today (Friday, December 11) and officially opened the new access road and carpark to the ever-popular Tomies Wood, among other engagements. The Minister toured the Tomies trail, among those with him were from left, Former Minister Deputy Brendan Griffin, TD and Chief Whip , Former Minister Jimmy Deenihan, Killarney Mayor Cllr Michael Gleeson, Daniel Canty, Contractor Trevor Donnelly, Principal Officer, NPWS and Frank Coffey, Consultant Engineer. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan /FREE PICS***/NO REPRO FEE***

A new car park and access road to Tomies Wood in Killarney have been officially opened.

The Minister of State for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, opened them on a visit to Killarney National Park this week.

The new car park consists of 26 spaces.

Minister Noonan planted an oak tree to mark the occasion, before raising the Green Flag at Killarney House and Gardens.

He thanked the staff of the National Parks and Wildlife Service for their continued commitment, and said he is proud to work alongside them.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR