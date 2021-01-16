GAELIC GAMES

All Ireland champions Limerick dominate this year’s Hurling All-Stars shortlist.

Fourteen of John Kiely’s side are among a total list of 45.

Beaten finalists Waterford have ten, as eight counties are represented on the list.

There are seven Galway hurlers named with five from Kilkenny, and two from Cork and two from Tipperary.

Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty is shortlisted for player of the year alongside Waterford marksman Stephen Bennett and Clare’s Tony Kelly.

Young Player of the Year will be won by one of Tipperary’s Jake Morris, Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody, or Waterford’s Iarlaith Daly.

SOCCER

There’s a Black Country derby to get today’s Premier League action underway.

Sam Allardyce’s West Brom make the short trip to Molineux to face Wolves.

Then at 3, Leeds face Brighton, and West Ham entertain Burnley.

There’s a West London derby at 5.30 with Fulham entertaining Chelsea.

Meanwhile Leicester can end the night second in the table if they win at home to Southampton from 8.

SNOOKER

John Higgins and Ronnie O’Sullivan put on a snooker clinic at The Masters last night.

They shared a run of five consecutive century breaks in their quarter-final, the best of which a 145 for Higgins.

The Scot beat O’Sullivan by 6-frames to 3 to set up a quarter-final today with Dave Gilbert.

The other semi-final will see Yan Bingtao take on Stuart Bingham.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon with the first off at midday.