GAELIC GAMES

The line-up for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final will be completed today.

In a repeat of the 2018 final Galway take on Limerick in the second of this year’s last four clashes.

John Kiely has made two changes to his side that started the Munster final.

Darragh O’Donovan and Seamus Flanagan come in for Peter Casey and David Reidy.

The same 15 line out for Galway that did against Tipperary last week.

Thrown in at Croke Park is at 4-o’clock and the winner will face Waterford in the showpiece in a fortnight.

SOCCER

High-flying Southampton will look to keep up their impressive form this afternoon.

They host Manchester United in the first Premier League game of the day at 2-o’clock.

Going into the game, the Saints have an impressive five wins from 9 games so far this season and are 5th.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side meanwhile sit 13th and he knows this will be a tough test https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amsport-11.mp3

At half past 4 then there’s a massive clash at Stamford Bridge.

Title contenders Chelsea entertain London neighbours Tottenham.

And at a quarter-past-7 this evening Wolves face Arsenal at the Emirates.

***

Here at home, the semi-finals of the Extra dot-i-e FAI Cup take place today.

Champions Shamrock Rovers entertain Sligo Rovers from 2-o’clock this afternoon.

Then this evening Athlone Town will look to upset the odds when they host Dundalk at five-past-7.

The final is at the Aviva Stadium next weekend.

***

Neil Lennon will hope to shake off some pressure this afternoon when Celtic host Ross County at 2-o’clock in the Scottish League Cup.

The Bhoys were beaten 4-1 during the week by Sparta Prague and are 11 points adrift of Rangers in the Premiership table.

Steven Gerrard’s side are away to Falkirk from 5-o’clock this evening.

RUGBY

Ireland face Georgia at the Aviva Stadium at 2-o’clock in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Shane Daly will make his senior international debut if introduced from the bench.

England secured top spot in Ireland’s Group A yesterday.

F1

Champion Lewis Hamilton qualified fastest for today’s Bahrain F1 Grand Prix.

He’ll start ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

RACING

There’s eight races over the jumps at Fairyhouse this afternoon with the first going to post at 12 midday and three Grade Ones down for decision.

The Henry De Bromhead trained Honeysuckle, with Rachael Blackmore on board, is expected to go off the favourite in the feature race – the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at 25-to-3.