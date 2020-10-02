SOCCER

Dundalk have bagged at least 3 million euro after qualifying for the Europa League Group Stage.

The Lilywhites beat K-I of the Faroe Islands 3-1 at the Aviva Stadium last night with goals from Sean Murray, Daniel Cleary and Daniel Kelly.





The draw will be made at midday, and Tottenham, Arsenal, Roma, Rangers, Celtic and Leicester are all potential opponents for Dundalk.

Interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli would like to draw Spurs https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/clipdundalk.mp3

A Harry Kane hat trick helped Tottenham beat Maccabi Haifa 7-2 last night.

Celtic were 1-nil winners away to F-K Sarajevo.

And Rangers beat Galatasaray 2-1.

Arsenal will face holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side beat Liverpool on penalties last night to progress to the last 8.

Stoke beat Aston Villa 1-nil, and will be at home to Tottenham in the quarters.

Brentford’s reward for their 3-nil win over Fulham is a meeting with Newcastle.

Manchester United will be away to Everton.

Shamrock Rovers can establish an 11 point lead at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with victory at home to Sligo Rovers this evening.

Kick off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.45.

Derry City play Waterford at the Ryan McBride Brandywell from 5.45.

RUGBY

Both of last season’s finalists are in action on the opening night of the new Guinness Pro 14 season.

Champions Leinster welcome the Dragons to the RDS.

600 Ulster fans will be allowed inside Kingspan Stadium for their meeting with Benetton.

Both matches start at 8.15.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is 2 under par and Padraig Harrington is level par heading into round two of the Scottish Open.

Lee Westwood leads on 9 under.

TENNIS

The world number 74 Stefano Travaglia stands between defending champion Rafael Nadal and a place in the French Open fourth round.

Third seed Dominic Thiem faces the tricky Norwegian, Casper Ruud.

Women’s top seed Simona Halep takes on Amanda Anisimova.

And after exiting her third round match in a wheelchair, fifth seed Kiki Bertens plays Katerina Siniakova.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Gowran Park this afternoon with the first off at 1.30.

At Dundalk, an eight race programme begins at 4.35.