GAELIC GAMES

Michael Duignan says there should be sanctions for counties returning to training before September 14th.

That’s the date put forward by the GAA, but they’ve no plans to punish those returning early.

Offaly chairman Duignan believes some county sides have already broken that date, and should be punished accordingly https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/7sport-1.mp3

++

Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham has confirmed that the Murtagh brothers are back in his panel.

Ciarain and Diarmuid opted out at the start of the year.

However, Cunningham says the Murtaghs have had a change of heart and could be available for October’s league games with Armagh and Cavan.

===

SOCCER

A second half header from captain Ben Mee gave Burnley a 1-nil win away to Crystal Palace last night.

The victory lifts Sean Dyche’s side up to eighth in the table, and level on points with Tottenham.

++

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy will make a rare start for Brighton tonight.

It will be the centre-half’s first game since the loss of his father in May.

Manchester United are tonight’s visitors to the AmEx where kick-off is at 8.15.

++

Leeds aim to take another step towards automatic promotion to the Premier League this evening.

The Championship leaders host strugglers Luton at Elland Road.

Brentford will hope to move within two points of second placed West Brom with victory at Reading.

There’s a west London derby as QPR meet Fulham, Cardiff face Charlton, Millwall take on Swansea and Stoke travel to Wigan.

++

Derby defender Andre Wisdom is in hospital after being assaulted and robbed.

The Championship club say the attack was unprovoked and that he’s in a stable condition.

Merseyside police are investigating.

===

GAELIC GAMES

The draws for this year’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships will be made this evening.

The senior championship will be comprised of four groups of three.

Galway, Cork, Mayo and holders Dublin will all be seeded for that senior draw.