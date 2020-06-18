SOCCER

A David Luiz horror show helped Manchester City to a 3-nil win over Arsenal in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium last night.

The Brazilian defender was only on the pitch for 26-minutes.

In that time, an error led directly to Raheem Sterling’s opening goal and he also conceded a penalty which was converted by Kevin de Bruyne.

Luiz was sent-off five minutes after the break having been a first-half substitute for Pablo Mari.

Phil Foden scored the third goal in stoppage time.

However, City defender Eric Garcia was stretchered off following a heavy collision with his own keeper, Ederson.

The first game back in the Premier League was denied a goal by goal-line technology.

Hawk-Eye were forced to apologise after their system missed Aston Villa keeper Orjan Nyland carrying the ball over his line against Sheffield United.

It finished goalless at Villa Park.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is frustrated.

There’s renewed hope that the SSE Airtricity Premier Division can resume in early August.

Positive talks between the clubs and the FAI were held yesterday, with the financial package on offer reportedly increased.

It’s believed clubs have been offered a package of 191-thousand euro each to resume the current season.

GAA

Kerry Minor Football manager James Costello, has spoken about how his players have handled the lockdown period.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, The St. Pats, Blennerville man says, missing the opportunity to wear the Kerry jersey was upsetting for some players before it was confirmed the Munster MFC will go ahead.

Munster GAA Competitions Control committee are set to provide confirmation of All Ireland dates from the CCCC next week.

RACING

Stradivarius is gunning for a hat-trick of Gold Cup wins at Royal Ascot today.

The Frankie Dettori mount, trained by John Gosden, will go off as odds-on favourite for today’s showpiece.

The first of a seven-race card goes to post at 1.15.

Here at home, there’s a seven-race card at Fairyhouse where the first is off at 4.35.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will hope to put his Colonial disappointment behind him when he tees it up at the RBC Heritage later.

The world number 1 plays alongside Rickie Fowler and C-T Pan at Hilton Head today.

With the European Tour on hold, McIlroy, who tees off at 12.40pm Irish time, has questioned why European players such as Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari and Lee Westwood haven’t taken their chance to quarantine and play in America.

Shane Lowry is partnered by American pair Pat Perez and Keith Mitchell – they tee off at 6.05.

Graeme McDowell plays with Lanto Griffin and Louis Oosthuizen just after a quarter-past-6.