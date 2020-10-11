Morning Sport Update

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland go in search of a first win in their UEFA Nations League campaign later today.

They welcome Wales to the Aviva Stadium, three days on from their Euro 2020 qualifier loss to Slovakia.

Stephen Kenny’s side have just one point from their first two matches, but he is hopeful of further improvement

Kick-off is at 2-o’clock.

Elsewhere in Ireland’s group, Finland and Bulgaria meet at 5-o’clock this evening.

ROWING

Fintan McCarthy has collected bronze for Ireland in this morning’s Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls final at the European Rowing Championships in Poland.

In the past couple of minutes, Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty have gone off in the Women’s Pair Final.

Inside the next half hour, Daire Lynch and Ronan Byrne go in the Men’s Double Sculls final at half-past-11.

And Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Aileen Crowley and Fiona Murtagh feature in the Women’s Four final at a-quarter-to-12.

Sanita Puspure, meanwhile, has the chance to defend her Women’s Single Sculls title later this afternoon.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic go head to head in the men’s final at the French Open later today.

The pair take to the court at 2-o’clock Irish time in front of a limited crowd.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Two bogies in his final three holes yesterday means the Offaly man begins his final round from ten-under par today.

Lowry tees off at ten-past-12, half an hour before leader Tyrell Hatton gets underway.

Already out on course, Graeme McDowell is three-under for the day and four-under for the tournament after seven holes of his fourth round.

Padraig Harrington is one-over for the day through eight holes – he is level par overall.

***

Cavan’s Leona Maguire will get her final round of the Women’s PGA Championship in Pennsylvania underway from 8-over-par today.

She’s 15 shots off the lead that’s held by Korean Sei Young Kim.

F1

Valtteri Bottas will start on pole for the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany today.

His Mercedes team mate, F1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton will start second.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start third at 10-past-1 Irish time.



RACING

There’s an eight race card at Limerick today from one-o’clock while the first of eight races at the Curragh goes to post at 20-to-2.