Minister Foley on the Economy Reopening, Schools, & Oaklands Controversy – November 30th, 2020

Norma Foley, the Kerry Fianna Fáil TD who is Minister for Education and Skills, speaks to Jerry ahead of tomorrow’s relaxation of economic and societal restrictions, investment in schools, and the operation of Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Listowel, where eight residents, who contracted COVID-19, have died.

