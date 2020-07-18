Milltown to have permanent GP service from September

Milltown will have a permanent GP service from September 1st.

In a letter to Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says, while it doesn’t directly employ GPs, it has contracts with practices to provide services.

It’s supported the GP practice in Milltown for the past 20 months, following the decision by the GP there to end her practice.

A permanent GP will take up the position in Milltown from September 1st, however, a locum will continue in the interim.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says a lot of work has been done to secure the position.