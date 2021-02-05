Milltown bypass design team says nothing being imposed on people for this project

Nothing is being imposed on people when it comes to the Milltown bypass.

That’s according to the design team, which is urging all interested parties to engage with them in relation to the N70 Milltown Bypass project.

Over 250 people registered to take part in a webinar hosted by Kerry County Council, organised to outline the preferred route for the project.

The preferred route for the €7 million bypass to the west of Milltown has been developed by the council in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

A presentation was given outlining the progress of the project to date and the preferred 1.67km route, which begins at Heffernan’s Bends, by members of the Kerry National Roads Office and the lead consultants RPS.

The webinar heard this bypass will greatly reduce traffic and will remove 60% of traffic travelling unnecessarily through Milltown, including over 350 heavy goods vehicles.

It will also address road safety concerns, allow for cycle and walkways and will strengthen the linkage between Tralee and Killorgin.

During the webinar, the public had the opportunity to submit questions; these included the impact this bypass will have on nearby residents, the need for this bypass, why this route was selected, access to existing amenities and if Milltown would still be on the Wild Atlantic Way, which the council assured it would be.

Kerry County Council stated it’s aware there are houses were near this route, adding it would like to meet with the homeowners in the coming weeks.

All Milltown residents, business people and any interested parties are being urged to engage with the National Roads Office during the development of the scheme.

They can be contacted by on 066-7142444 and on [email protected]