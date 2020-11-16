Mickey Harte’s Defensive Style May Have Changed How Kerry Play Football

Mickey Harte has decided he will not put his name forward in the race to fill the vacant Tyrone management position, ending his 18-year career as senior inter-county manager.

Harte’s request for a one-year extension was rejected by the Tyrone Management Committee on Tuesday evening, and he informed his players this evening that he will be standing down.

Gaelic Life’s Niall Gartland and former Kerry senior footballer Seamus Scanlon looked back on Mickey Harte’s legacy and maybe how his style of play changed the way Kerry set our their own tactics

Niall Gartland previously award Mickey Harte with the honour of being the best football manager ever in Ulster.

