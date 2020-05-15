Michael Healy-Rae Addresses Cahersiveen Reception Centre Controversy – May 15th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae spoke to Jerry on foot of a report in yesterday’s Irish Examiner which stated that he had a shareholding in a company which had a lease for the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen. This company was bought by a businessman Paul Collins thereby allowing Mr Collins to acquire the lease for the hotel. He is now running the hotel as a direct provision centre for asylum seekers on behalf of the Department of Justice.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR