Deputy Michael Healy-Rae spoke to Jerry on foot of a report in yesterday’s Irish Examiner which stated that he had a shareholding in a company which had a lease for the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen. This company was bought by a businessman Paul Collins thereby allowing Mr Collins to acquire the lease for the hotel. He is now running the hotel as a direct provision centre for asylum seekers on behalf of the Department of Justice.
Call from the Dáil – May 15th, 2020
Michael O’Regan casts an eye on the week that was in Irish politics.
Restricted Reopening of Beach Car Parks – May 15th, 2020
Kerry County Council’s director of services for environment, John Breen, says beaches may only be used for exercise.
Michael Healy-Rae Addresses Cahersiveen Reception Centre Controversy – May 15th, 2020
