MEP warns EU deal comes with a price

The EU Covid-19 recovery deal is being welcomed here, but there’s a warning it comes at a price, and will mean cuts elsewhere.

A €1.8 trillion package has been agreed by leaders, after five days of marathon talks in Brussels.

For countries worst-hit by the virus, they can avail of a €750 billion package of loans and grants, but the new Common Agricultural Policy budget has been reduced by over €35 billion.

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly says the agreement means funding will be slashed in some key areas.