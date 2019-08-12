In Memory of John and the Forgotten Irish – August 12th, 2019

Yesterday, a memorial mass was held in Ballylongford for John Lynch who died in London last month alone. John left Ballylongford as a toddler but was always proud of his Kerry roots. Noel Lynch of the Ballylongford Enterprise Association explained how there’s still a mystery about John’s origins.

