Medical Matters with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan
Niece of Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty says he’d have stood up for Cahersiveen asylum seekers
Kerry TD Norma Foley hopes to question the Justice Minister about the direct provision centre in Cahersiveen.The Fianna Fáil deputy is a member of...
Drop in number of people in Kerry receiving COVID-19 welfare payments
There’s been a slight drop in the number of people in Kerry receiving COVID-19 related payments from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social...
Over a quarter of Kerry employers availing of Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme
Over a quarter of Kerry employers are availing of the COVID-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.That’s according to figures released by the Revenue Commissioners.The Temporary...
Frontline Shoutouts – May 13th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
A Problem Shared – May 13th, 2020
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val offer their thoughts on listeners’ dilemmas.
The Oireachtas COVID-19 Committee – May 13th, 2020
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is one of the members of the new committee.