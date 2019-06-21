Dr Eamon Shanahan talks about seasonal allergies & hay feaver
Tralee court hears an error led to a man going to prison despite being...
Tralee Circuit Court has heard an error led to a man going to prison instead of being released on bail.The matter was brought to...
31 Kerry primary schools recognised for STEM achievements
31 Kerry primary schools have been recognised for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and maths.They'll each receive a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover...
€6.5 million allocated for two Kerry greenway projects
€6.5 million has been allocated for two greenway projects in Kerry.Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin made the announcement of this morning.€3 million...
Medical Matters | Allergies – June 19th, 2019
Joint Bank Accounts – June 19th, 2019
Are joint bank accounts a good idea or a recipe for disaster? A woman posted on Rollercoaster.ie that she feels her husband isn’t pulling...
Kerry Today Special from Milltown for Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí – June 21st, 2019
It’s the second year in a row that the mid Kerry community is hosting the highlight of the year in the traditional Irish music...