Of Mealis, Beaufort

A private family funeral will take place for Mossie with Requiem Mass Monday morning in St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort at 11 O’Clock.

Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

Sadly missed by his brother Richard, sister-in-law Ann, nephew Noel & Sandra & grandnieces Ruby & Anna-Mai, nephew Pat, nieces Marion & Allison, relatives, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by his brother John