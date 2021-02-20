Mary O’Connor (nee Murphy) of Summerhill, Currow, and formerly of Carker, Scartaglen

Requiem Mass for Mary O’Connor will take place on Monday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilsarcon Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on ‘Killeentierna Churches‘ Facebook page.

House private please.

Peacefully, on 19th February 2021, in her 93rd year, in the excellent care of the staff in University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary is predeceased by her husband John and sons Eamonn and Con, sisters Sheila, Nora and Joan and brother Diarmuid. Mary will be dearly missed by her loving family; sons Jerry and John, daughters Sheila (O’Regan) and Kay (O’ Connor), brothers Ted and Ned, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

