Mary Nicholson nee Hilliard, of Crough, Lisselton, Co Kerry.

A private family funeral will take place for Mary with the Requiem Mass being live streamed on St Mary’s Church website, www.listowelparish.com on Tuesday July 7th at 11.30am.

Beloved mother of Dave, Chelsea & the late Bobby and sister of the late Danny. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Mason and Bobby, her brother Ray, her niece Gemma, her nephew Sean, relatives and friends.

Enquiries to the The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

