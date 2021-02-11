Man tells how gorse fire came close to South Kerry home

Gorse fires that raged across the county last night threatened lives and properties.

That’s according to Bob Birchley from Tahilla near Sneem where a gorse fire came to within 200 metres of his home driven by strong winds.

Three units of the fire brigade spent two hours bringing the fire under control.

Mr Birchley said he can understand why the burning takes place but he said it’s dangerous when it’s too near properties.

Firefighters were also tasked to at least a dozen other gorse fires overnight, including one at Loughguitane in Killarney, which took most of the night to bring under control.

Gorse and bog fires were also reported in Tralee and West Kerry.