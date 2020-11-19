Man arrested in Kerry following garda pursuit from Cork

A man is due to appear before Listowel District Court today in relation to the theft of a vehicle in Cork.

At around 6 o’clock this morning, gardaí were informed that a van had been stolen at Victoria Cross in Cork city while the owner was in a shop.

An hour later, Millstreet gardaí saw the van on the N72 and signalled the driver to stop, but he failed to do so.

Gardaí followed the van from a safe distance and the vehicle was eventually stopped at Shinnagh, Rathmore.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Listowel District Court.