Man arrested following seizure of €3,000 worth of drugs in Tralee

A man in his 30s was arrested after Gardaí seized €3,000 worth of drugs in Tralee yesterday.

Gardaí carried out a search of a man in his 30s at approximately 1:40pm in the Rae Street area of the town yesterday afternoon, and seized €2,000 worth of drugs that were in his possession.

Tralee Gardaí carried out follow up searches later in the afternoon in the Abbey Street area of Tralee, where a further €1,000 worth of suspected drugs were seized.

The man was taken to Tralee Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.