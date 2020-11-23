The majority of Kerry people plan to do Christmas shopping online this year.

That’s according to research carried out by LloydsPharmacy.

It found that 84% of adults in Kerry will be doing some Christmas shopping online, while 39% plan to buy most gifts online.

100% of 18 to 24 year-olds surveyed nationally will be shopping online for Christmas gifts, and two thirds of those aged over 65 will also be going online.

LloydsPharmacy, which has recently launched a new website, is reminding people to support local businesses this festive season.